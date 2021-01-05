I-5 closed 17 miles due to traffic collision, vehicle fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Southbound I-5 is closed for 17 miles in the area of Merced and Fresno County line Tuesday evening, according to Caltrans.
Officials say the interstate is closed at Panoche Road due to a traffic collision that resulted in a vehicle fire.
There is no estimated time on reopening, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
