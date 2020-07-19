HWY 41 closed near Elkhorn Ave due to traffic collision, three vehicles involved

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A part of Highway 41 near Elkhorn Avenue is closed due to a traffic collision involving three vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the area of Highway 41 near Elkhorn Ave for a vehicle collision at around 8:49 p.m.

When authorities arrived they say a white Kia Optima had done an unsafe passing while driving and collided into a white Honda Civic.

Authorities say the two drivers sustained major injuries and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center. Three passengers between the ages of 25-30 inside the Kia Optima were also transported to the hospital, their injuries are unknown.

A black Toyota was also involved in the accident, the driver in their 30’s sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital, according to CHP.

Authorities says alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor to the collision.

The area will be closed and traffic is being diverted, no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were available.

Fresno County: State Route 41 CLOSED between Harlan Ave and Elkhorn near Riverdale, due to multiple vehicle collision. No ETO pic.twitter.com/M2QKa9RqJr — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 19, 2020

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.