SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An area of Shaver Lake will be re-opening Wednesday morning, but only for specific circumstances.

Caltrans announced that Highway 168 will open at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, to residents, homeowners, and ski resort visitors only. They say that Sno Parks will remain closed.

Caltrans officials say that parking will be limited and that any vehicle parked illegally could be subject to a ticket and towing.

The top priority is cleaning Highway 168 and then crews plan to work on Sno Parks, but do not expect them to be open till the weekend, officials say.