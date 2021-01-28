Hwy 168 closed at Shaver Marina due to heavy snow, blocking access to China Peak & Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans closed Highway 168 at Shaver Marina on Thursday as an atmospheric river storm dumps heavy snowfall on the Sierra Nevada.

Crews closed the roadway around 5:30 a.m. as Caltrans snow blowers were not operating and the snow was too high for the snowplows, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure blocks access to Huntington Lake and China Peak Mountain Resort, said Tim Cohee, Managing Partner, CEO and General Manager at China Peak. The ski resort will not be open Thursday unless the road reopens and field crews have enough time to prepare the resort for opening.

The resort reported that it has continued to snow, with at least 3-4 feet of snowfall so far, and Cohee expects to see another 3-4 feet by Friday morning, with the storm winding down Friday, clearing for the weekend.

Chain control R-2, which means chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels, is in effect along Highway 168 from 8.6 miles east of Prather to the closure at the Shaver Marina. Four-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.