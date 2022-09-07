MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highway 140 in Mariposa County will be undergoing improvement works on Monday – causing some delays for drivers along the way.

Crews from the California Department of Transportation will begin implementing one-way traffic control between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. from the Mariposa/Merced county line to approximately one mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County.

Caltrans advises the delays will be up to 10 minutes in duration and it encourages drivers to take alternate routes when possible.

Crews will be grounding approximately 24 lane miles of the roadway and replacing it with rubberized asphalt concrete, which is a mixture of ground-up recycled tires, asphalt, and aggregate materials.

Caltrans says this project, when completed, will improve ride quality and keep the roadway functional for residents, businesses, and visitors to the Mariposa area as well as those traveling to Yosemite National Park.

The work is expected to take until November to complete and costs $5.1 million.

For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.