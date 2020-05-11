Hustler Hollywood now has curbside pick-up in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Hustler Hollywood Fresno announced Monday they now offer curbside pick-up.

The service is available daily from noon to 8 p.m. at their boutique in Fresno located on Shaw Avenue near Highway 41.

“We have been helping people with intimacy and relationships for years, and right now, many people have the extra time to do some exploration, and that is where we come in. We can provide our customers with a safe way to obtain our products immediately while isolating, and we couldn’t be happier, and neither can they,” said Philip Del Rio, vice president of retail.

