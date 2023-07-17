FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A husband was killed and his wife was wounded after they were shot as they left a party in Fresno on Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Thorne Avenue and Geary Street regarding a disturbance with gunshots fired.

Officers say when they arrived they found 25-year-old Simon Martinez and his 27-year-old wife suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Martinez and his wife were leaving a party in the 2200 Block of South Thorne Avenue when they were confronted by a man who was armed with a handgun. The man allegedly demanded property from the couple, and Martinez struggled with the armed suspect.

According to investigators a vehicle approached during this altercation, and someone from the vehicle shot both victims.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Martinez’s wife was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released by the police department. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427.