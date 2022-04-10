MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The husband of a woman found dead was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide, police say.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Saturday police received a call reporting a woman who was unresponsive at a home on Alviso Drive in Merced.

First responders discovered a 30-year-old woman dead and determined that she might have been a homicide victim. At that point detectives and crime scene personnel were sent to the scene.

After discovering that the unidentified woman and her husband has a history of domestic violence, detectives say they determined that the woman’s husband, 34-year-old Harkirat Singh, was responsible for her death.

Singh was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Merced County Jail.