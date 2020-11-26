Husband and wife rescued from Willow Creek after she slips in, he jumps in after her

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A husband and wife from Rancho Cucamonga were both rescued by CHP in Madera County after the Sheriff’s Office says she slipped into Willow Creek – and he jumped in to rescue her.

According to Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the couple, who are both 50 years old, were hiking along the creek Tuesday when the wife fell in. The husband went after her and pulled her from the water, but suffered major injuries to his leg in the process.

The two were able to stay where they were and send their son to call 911.

Deputies say a CHP helicopter was called on for a hoist rescue. The husband was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The wife received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local medical facility.

More than 20 personnel came together to rescue the couple.





