FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- With the first significant snowstorm of the season riding along with a freeze warning for the San Joaquin Valley, temperatures dipped below freezing and even below the zero-degree mark in Huntington Lake.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will continue to be below normal in the Sierra Nevada mountains through Friday. Freezing low temperatures are expected until Saturday afternoon when conditions begin to normalize.

Temperatures dipped down to -9°F in Huntington Lake early Thursday morning, with high temperatures only reaching -4°F in the afternoon.

Tire chain restriction levels explained

With the winter storm bringing several inches of snow to the Sierras, many residents may want to head to the mountains for some fun in the snow.

However, beware of any tire restrictions that may be in place along the way.

Caltrans offers real-time updates on chain controls on all roads.

If you are headed to either Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake or China Peak- you most likely will be passing through the 168.

According to Caltrans, following the recent snow replenishment, chain restrictions have been lifted after the majority of the 168 has been cleared.

Here are the different levels of chain controls when they are enforced, according to Caltrans:

Requirement 1 (R-1): Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

Requirement 2 (R2): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

NOTE: (Four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.)

Requirement 3 (R3): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles, no exceptions.

Designated places to park and play in the snow

Under the state Sno-Park program, there are designated areas where visitors can park and play in the snow. Permits need to be purchased prior to parking. Day permits are $5.00, season passes are $25.

For additional information regarding these locations, call the Sierra National Forest at (559) 855-5360.

Here are Sno-Park locations between Shaver Lake and China Peak.

Tamarack – south side of Highway 168, 60 miles east of Fresno in Fresno County.

Amenities: Snowmobile trails, cross country skiing and limited snow play.

Coyote – north side of Highway 168, 61 miles east of Fresno in Fresno County.

Amenities: Cross-country ski area with limited snow play. No snowmobiles.

Eastwood – east side of Highway 168 at Huntington Lake, 75 miles east of Fresno in Fresno County.

Amenities: Snowmobile trails, cross-country ski trails with limited snow play.

Huntington Lake – west side of Huntington Lake Road, and three miles from Eastwood.

Amenities: Sno-Park Snowmobile trails, cross-country ski trails with limited snow play.