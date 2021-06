FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to around 418 customers in northwest Fresno.

PG&E says the outage was first reported around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday near Polk and Bullard avenues.

PG&E says the outage was caused by an equipment issue. Power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.