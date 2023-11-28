FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Tuesday morning in northeast Fresno, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E says 631 customers are without power. The power outage was first reported around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Cedar and Herndon avenues.

PG&E says the preliminary determination of the outage was caused by an equipment issue.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com

PG&E says the estimated time of power to be restored is 10:00 a.m.