Hundreds of swimmers compete in Junior Olympics in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Nearly 700 swimmers were showing off their skills at the junior Olympics in Fresno.

More than 30 teams came together on Thursday at Clovis North High School to take part in the competition.

Last year, the athletes had to change their routines due to the pandemic but now they are once again going for the gold.

“Every Olympian that’s in Tokyo right now started doing this kinda thing when they were young swimmers,” said Fresno Dolphins coach Rick Klatt.

“There are kids here that are Olympic futures, for sure,” said Tammy Kudela with the Yosemite Marlins swim team.

The four-day competition ends Sunday night.