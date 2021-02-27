Hundreds of Sanger Unified staff vaccinated Saturday

FRESNO, Calif (KGPE) — On Saturday, over 800 staff of the Sanger Unified School District were vaccinated at Sanger High School West Campus as part of a partnership with United Health Centers.

Staff say it’s one step closer to bringing back full in-person learning.

“I’m just so excited to get the vaccine finally,” said Noy Nakamura, a second grade teacher.

Nakamura has been back in the classroom on a hybrid in-person and online teaching schedule. She says this mass vaccination for her and her colleagues is a step toward normal school days once again.

“I wanted to keep myself safe, my family safe,” she said “And definitely my students safe too. I want people to feel comfortable.”

Deputy Superintendent Eduardo Martinez says there are about 1,400 staff members across the school district. Well over half got vaccinated Saturday.

“Today, we are anticipating 806 staff members,” Martinez said. “We do know that some other staff may have accomplished getting their vaccine through other means. “

Those other means could expand come March. Gov. Gavin Newsom says next month, the state will allocate 75,000 doses each week to school districts across the state. He affirmed California’s commitment to vaccinating teachers at a news conference in Fresno on Friday.

“We were one of the first states in America to prioritize our teachers and our cafeteria workers, bus drivers and food workers, our educators,” Newsom said Friday.

The teachers and other staff members who were vaccinated Saturday will get their second dose at the end of next month.