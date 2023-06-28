LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Close to 1,000 sailors are back with their loved ones after a seven-month deployment in the Western Pacific.

Hugs, kisses, smiles, and a few tears could be seen as sailors from Carrier Air Wing 17 stepped off the final bus and returned home.

The group had been aboard the U.S.S Nimitz aircraft carrier in the South China Sea since December 5, 2022.

Cierra Twitchel, wife of returning sailor Robert Twitchel says it’s been a hard seven months on her own; especially since it’s her and her husband’s first deployment as a married couple.

“Definitely a fear for me was, am I going to get a knock on my door today saying my sailors not making it home,” said Cierra Twitchel.

While Wednesday was circled on the calendar for months by many, it was a surprise for Jackson Gintoft.

He says he wasn’t expecting to see his dad Greg Gintoft for another couple of days.

“First my mom said we were here and she didn’t know what was going on… And I saw the buses and I saw another person holding a sign and I figured it out,” Jackson said.

The father and son shared a hug and a moment they will never forget.

“Being out there alone it’s always hard for any sailor… being away from them is the hardest thing I’ve had to do,” said returning sailor Greg Gintoft.