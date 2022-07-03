WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major drug bust ended with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office taking a load of guns and marijuana off the streets of a North Valley town.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Enforcement Team, or SET, served warrants in the town of Winton for illegal marijuana grows.

Deputies say the warrants resulted in over 600 pounds of finished marijuana products being seized and led to the removal of over 700 plants in different growth stages.

Images courtesy Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they also confiscated 15 guns of various makes and models.

Officials say Jose Manuel Villanueva-Garcia was arrested on multiple felony gun charges.

If you have any additional information that could be helpful in this case, you are asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.