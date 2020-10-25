Hundreds of families left with questions on how to recover from Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — After nearly two months after the Creek Fire started, hundreds of families are still left with so many questions on how to recover.

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund hosted a meeting along with state and county officials to help individuals better understand their options and the Federal Emergency Management Agency process.

“There are two phases, one, you can do it yourself but you have to make sure your insurance will pay for it and you have to go through regular process. The second option if you don’t do anything and your home burned down you are on the registry with Fresno county and FEMA and EOC will come to your property with your permission and they will remove the debris, test for toxicity and it will be at no cost to you,” State Assemblyman Jim Patterson said.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson says it is important to get hazardous material removed from the property as soon as possible. Especially before the rain and snow season begins.

“We really have to get these properties ready, test of toxins, the toxins taken to landfills and then the recovery and rebuilding need to start.”

“It’s is nice to see that they are encouraging property owners to clean up their property in a proper way so that all of those hazardous materials and chemicals don’t get into our groundwater because I know people are anxious to clean up and just get it done but in the long term it’s going to be very important that we do it correctly,” Allyson Brooks said.

Some are saying this is exactly what they needed.

“It’s an incredibly important meeting because it tells us what our options are and it allows us to ask questions directly to these people rather than having to get calls back and waiting for emails to answer,” Drew Nelson said.

There was another meeting at Cressman’s General Store about soil stabilization and land erosion.