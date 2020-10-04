Hundreds of drivers cruise Fresno in support of Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Hundreds cruised the streets in Fresno showing their support for President Trump.

The caravan started in Fresno’s Riverpark area, near Blackstone and Nees avenues, then made its way around the county.

Many in cars and trucks had U.S and Trump flags in tow. Some people even piled in the back of pickup trucks with signs in hand.

“There’s just a lot of love for Trump right now, I know there’s a lot of hate towards Trump and I know he’s not perfect, he ain’t the perfect candidate, I wouldn’t say he’s the best candidate ever, but what we got going now, I think he’s the clearer choice,” said Jesus Navarro, a Fresno resident.

Navarro believes Trump has made a difference the last four years.

“Work-wise, pay wise, I see there was a lot of jobs going on, I know that the coronavirus kind of killed the vibe but everything was in motion, everything was looking great,” he said.

But others driving the street seeing the caravan of Trump supporters pass by, disagree.

“I don’t understand why anyone would vote for him,” a driver said.

After Trump, the First Lady, and several others tested positive for COVID-19, many out at the parade were still not social distancing or wearing masks.

Navarro says he, his son, and his two sisters had COVID-19 and recovered. He says it is a terrible virus, but when asked why they were not wearing masks now, Navarro says he believes the virus made them stronger.

“I wear masks at work all the time, all day, but out here, maybe I should be wearing it, but I’m not worried, I got my shield to protect me, my American shield right here,” Navarro said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.