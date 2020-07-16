KSEE24 RESCAN /
Hundreds of boxes of food distributed to families in the south Valley

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of boxes of food were distributed to families in need in the south Valley.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been doing food distributions weekly during the pandemic– going to a different community’s each week.

Tuesdays give-away took place at Stone Corral Elementary School in the Yettem area.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Sheriff’s Department staff handed out the boxes containing food donated by the USDA and local churches.

Families also received free face masks– with information about why they are important.

“Many families obviously don’t have the ability to get out and work– don’t have the ability to get the resources and food that they need in these homes. So what better way than to get out as a sheriff’s office. We have great trust with our community as you can see, car after car coming up knowing it’s the sheriff’s office here,” Boudreaux said.

Approximately 500 food boxes and dozens of face masks were distributed during the giveaway.

