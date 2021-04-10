Hundreds of bicyclists join Fresno Police officers for weekend bike ride

Hundreds of people gathered at Clovis West High School on Saturday for a bike ride with Fresno Police officers.

At 9:00 a.m., over 200 people gathered at Clovis West High School to join the Fresno Police Northeast Bike Unit for a 12-mile ride through the city.

A couple of kids stop to take a picture with Fresno Police officers during a bike ride on Saturday morning.

The bicyclists rode down Willow Avenue to Copper Avenue and went through Woodward Park before heading back to Clovis West.

The Fresno Police Department shared several photos from the ride on Facebook and thanked officers for making the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.