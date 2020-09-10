Hundreds of animals displaced, emergency shelters in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Hundreds of animals, from horses and geese to dogs and cats, are displaced because of the Creek Fire. The Central California Animal Disaster Team is operating for emergency shelters to help ease the stress of those being evacuated.

One of the shelters is at the Clovis Rodeo where they are sheltering horses and cattle. Officials say they are at max capacity for animals, but evacuees can drop off large animals at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Those at the shelters say many from around the Valley have been wonderful in donating items but they say they really could use more monetary donations.

“We had to find places for two horses, three goats, forty something chickens, and then we have a total of six dogs,” said Chelsi Phillips, who was evacuated from North Fork.

On Wednesday, Phillips dropped off her two small dogs at Granite Ridge Middle School on International and Willow Avenues, while she and her family stay at a hotel.

“It’s kind of nerve-wrecking, it’s been a really stressful few days,” she said.

But Jeannie Sa, the manager at the Clovis location’s emergency shelter, says that is what they are here for.

“We want the animals to be as stress-free as possible and the owners, we want them to know we’re animal people so we’re going to look after their animals,” Sa said.

Since evacuations started, Sa says more than an 270 animals have been taken to the shelter.

But she says the community has really stepped up, providing countless crates, bedding and pet food. They have even had volunteers stop by and help walk dogs.

“The community at large has been absolutely amazing, anything we’ve asked for we’ve gotten in spades, just tons and tons, right now we’re asking for monetary donations to go either through our website or bring a cash donation down here and we’ll take it,” Sa said.

Sa and the volunteers at the Clovis Rodeo say for now they are pretty stocked up with items and do not need any more item donations at the moment.

But what they could use more of is different types of hay and other large animal supplies for the more than 500 live stock at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Sa says that’s where the monetary donations come in.

“If we have an immediate need and we need it now, to avoid having to go on social media, we’re using those donations to supply whatever the animals are going to need,” she said.

To donate directly to the Central California Animal Disaster Team click here.

