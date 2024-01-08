FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday afternoon in a packed hangar at the Fresno Air National Guard base, loved ones held signs, hearts likely pounding, after anticipation for the moment had built over 90 days since their family member, or friend, headed to Japan for a deployment in the Pacific.

The moment had finally arrived.

Buses, which carried roughly 250 Airmen, slowly made their way to the hangar and opened up to a round of screaming applause, and pure emotion as those in attendance finally laid eyes, hugs, and kisses on loved ones who had been stationed half a world away.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. I’ve missed them so much and I feel like I’m just really excited to spend time with them again and be back,” said 144th Fight Wing Airman Nathaniel Kuypers.

Kuypers and his fellow Airmen were relieved to be home at last, after their mission to Japan, to ensure peace and security in the region, had come to an end.

“They’ve just spent 90 days over in the Pacific supporting our allies and partners and projecting U.S. power in the region. And, in doing that, they’ve had to miss the holidays. So, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and New Year’s. So, this is really fantastic to have them come back,” said Col. Christopher Clark, 144th Fighter Wing commander.

And while the holiday season might be over, as Col. Clark alluded to, for those who have been away, it has just begun.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back to getting caught up on our holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and just be home,” said Matthew Steht, Airman with the 144th Fighter Wing.

However, 90 days can be a long time and can bring many changes, especially for an Airman with an infant, like Jordan Garcia.

“He wasn’t even walking. But the three months I was gone he started walking, started talking, getting into trouble and stuff,” said Garcia.

Garcia and others agreed after they missed so much over the past 90 days, they all have a lot to make up for with their families.

“It’s gonna feel good being able to take them places, take them to the park catch up, spend more time together,” said Garcia as he motioned to the older of his two boys. “He wants to show me his toys he got for Christmas. So, instead of showing it on Facetime, he gets to take me around the house like, ‘I got this, I got that.'”