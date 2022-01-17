Hundreds march through downtown Fresno in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Monday, the City of Fresno paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an activist and leader in the civil rights movement whose legacy continues to leave a mark in the country.

Community members and leaders gathered at St. John’s Cathedral for the annual MLK march.

The streets of downtown Fresno were temporarily blocked as hundreds of people, city and state leaders marched side by side to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His photo was at the forefront of Monday’s march, which served as a reminder of his work towards achieving equality.

“Dr. King was definitely one of my original heroes as a child, just looking up to what I was taught about what we had to go through,“ says Olivia Bradley, one of the attendees.

For Tahira Edward, it’s become a yearly tradition to bring her children out to march alongside community members to reflect on Dr. King’s life.

“So they can know and learn their history and learn about the civil rights movement, learn about connecting with people, it’s definitely a way to bring my family together and reflect on those things,” says Edward.

Before the march ended at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, marchers made a stop at Fresno City Hall.

Hundreds marched through downtown Fresno in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Over at city hall, city and state leaders, along with law enforcement shared words of unity and equality and used the holiday to call on lawmakers to pass new federal laws that would make it easier for people across the country to vote.

“We’ve got to pass the voting rights act and we’ve got to ensure that we maintain the right to vote for every American,” says congressman, Jim Costa.

Mayor Jerry Dyer shared his vision of a ‘One Fresno’ championing equality and security for all Fresnans.

“We need to come together as a community and regardless of where you live, whether a crime-infested community in Fresno or a gated community in another part of Fresno, we all have things in common that we stand for,” says Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Signs, banners, and music were a staple of Monday’s march to honor the life-long American hero Dr. King, whose legacy continues to ring loud and transcend generations.

“I think it’s important to be here as a youth because we need to remember what our ancestors did years ago and we just want to keep on going,” says Shawnea Roberts, one of the attendees.