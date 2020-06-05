Hundreds join in Madera Black Lives Matter protest

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of people in Madera joined in a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality on Friday.

The protest, which follows other protests in numerous cities across the country follow George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, began at 11 a.m. at John Adams Elementary School and is expected to end at Lions Town and Country Park.

The protest was organized by the Madera South High School Black Student Union and the Madera Chapter of the NAACP.

Hundreds are here in Madera for a #blacklivesmatter protest against police brutality. The march will start at Johns Adams Elementary and head to the Lions Town & Country Park. The Madera South High School Black Student Union and Madera Chapter NAACP organized the event pic.twitter.com/dxjbYrTB95 — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) June 5, 2020

