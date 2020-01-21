Hundreds in Fresno honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Millions of Americans honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. In the Central Valley, hundreds gathered in Downtown Fresno for the annual MLK March.

The large crowd proving Dr. King’s “I have a dream” continues to reverberate today: his message of hope, diversity, and unity.

“He sacrificed for everybody, it wasn’t just one color it was for all,” said U.S. Army veteran Robert Grace.

Many say the message of equality, spoken 57 years ago, by the civil rights icon is important now more than ever.

“We need to be more closer, more loving, more kind to one another, and put a lot of things that happened in the past aside and move on to the future,” says Vera Andrews.

The large crowd made stops along the way from Saint John’s Catholic church to Fresno City Hall, where children performed and state and city leaders spoke.

“We know that while we made great progress we have a long journey still to go,” says Congressman Jim Costa.

They say this day was more than just a march.

“Dr. Martin Luther King did not want us to sit on the sidelines, he wanted us to be loud about things that matter,” says Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula.

But while over the decades there have been obstacles, they believe there’s still hope for the future.

“Dr. King wanted everyone to be judged on the content of their character and not the color of their skin and as I stand here in uniform in some small way it reflects doctor king’s dream,” says Chief Rich Stewart with California Highway Patrol.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place around the same time as the civil rights leader’s birthday; he would have turned 91 last Wednesday.

