FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 95th birthday Monday, hundreds of people flooded the streets of downtown Fresno to march in unity, to honor his life and work.

Monday marked the 40th march in the city’s history, put on by Fresno’s Unity Committee.

There, people of all races and ethnicities stood side-by-side, to not only march but to sing and pray.

“My favorite part is seeing every race here. Dr. Martin Luther King wasn’t just for people of my race. He was for everyone,” said Pastor Edward Thomas of Fresno’s ImpACT Church. “So, us being all together here today is a beautiful thing and I love to see it every single year.”

It all started at 10 a.m. from St. John’s Cathedral, before the large crowd made its way to Fresno City Hall.

There, speakers emphasized the importance of the voting rights Dr. King fought for, especially in an election year.

“As we continue to march this morning, heed the words of the man, the name of the man we are marching in honor of, that if we want to continue to march as we are today, we must vote,” said Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza.

The masses of people then ended the march right up the road at the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium for a special commemoration program in tribute to the man who dedicated his life to equality for all.

Outside the building, we caught up with the granddaughter of one of the people who spearheaded the march and Fresno’s Unity Committee at its conception 40 years ago; former Fresno City Councilmember Les Kimber.

She said her grandfather worked for moments like the one witnessed this MLK Day.

“In our divisive crazy world right now, this is just a beautiful image of hope and of people coming together, of solidarity, and I think we all need this. We need beautiful images to look at. We need to walk with people that don’t look like us, and we need to be in community with one another,” said Kimber’s granddaughter Brittany Edwards.