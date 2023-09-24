FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Millions of the Jewish faith across the world and thousands in the valley are deep in reflection as the holiday Yom Kippur also known as the day of atonement is underway.

The holiday began at sunset Saturday and over the next 24 hours, members of faith will be reflecting and asking for forgiveness.

Temple Bethel Israel is one of the largest temples in Fresno and hundreds of congregates gathered tonight for prayer and worship

“It’s a very heavy spiritually introspective time,” said Rabbi Rick Winer.

Some will even be doing a total fast, meaning no food or water over the next 24 hours.

“The lack of physical sustenance is supposed to lead to heightened spiritual moments,” said Winer.

Worshippers like Alan Birnbaum say it is not just about asking for forgiveness for oneself but also about forgiving others.

“This is very important this is the most important evening of the year as far as I’m concerned,” Birnbaum, “They ask themselves what was it that I did right last year but very importantly what was it that I did wrong.”

Once Yom Kippur is over it is considered a time of renewal and rejoice.