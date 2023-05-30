FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hummingbird made a brief appearance at our studio in Fresno Tuesday morning.
The hummingbird was spotted showing off in front of our studio sky camera flying around.
According to the Fresno Chaffe Zoo, the best way to prepare a hummingbird feeder is:
- Mix one part of refined white sugar with 4 parts of water (for example, one cup of sugar with four cups of water) until the sugar is dissolved.
- Do not add red dye
- Change feeders and thoroughly clean them every other day to prevent harmful mold growth.