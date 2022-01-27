Human remains found near Yosemite National Park

Photo courtesy of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuolumne County investigators said Tuesday they are trying to identify human remains found in the area of a shuttered Twain Harte golf course.

Monday around 1:30 p.m., deputies said they were called out to an area near South Fork Road.

Down in a ravine near the old Sierra Pines Gold Course, the sheriff’s office said they found “heavily decomposed human remains.”

Little else was released about the remains, but the sheriff’s office said it is going to work to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to call Detective John Hammell at 209-694-2903.

