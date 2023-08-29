HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Kings County Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of the season has been detected.

On August 25, the Kings County Department of Public Health said they received confirmation from the California Department of Public Health. The Kings County case brings the total of human cases throughout the State to fifty-five.

“This is a reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquito bites,” said Michael Cavanagh, District Manager of Kings Mosquito Abatement District.

“It is important that anyone that is experiencing related symptoms seek medical attention and that residents take all precautions including wearing insect repellant and eliminating sources of standing water.”

According to officials, there are no vaccines for West Nile Virus (WNV), and most individuals who are infected will have no symptoms or only mild non-specific flu-like illnesses.

WNV can have severe consequences for the elderly or others, including those with pre-existing health conditions.

Officials say examples of symptoms of the severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, and disorientation. Kings County Department of Public Health and the Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) recommend that the public protect themselves against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three D’s”:

1. DEET – Apply insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or Insect Repellent 3535 (IR3535) according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Insect repellents should be used according to the label instructions for children.

2. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitos are most active during dawn and dusk; therefore, individuals should wear protective clothing when they are out during these hours. In addition, residents should strongly consider replacing door and window screens that have holes or that do not close properly.

3. DRAIN – Mosquitos lay their eggs on standing water. Removing all sources of standing water near your home, by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers