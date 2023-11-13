KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A human case of St. Louis encephalitis (SLEV) has been confirmed in Kings County by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) announced on Monday.

Officials say this new case brings the state-wide total to 13 human cases throughout six counties.

“Human cases of St. Louis encephalitis are extremely rare, and it has been decades since we last saw one in Kings County,” said Milton Teske, MD, Kings County Health Officer. “The risk to residents remains extremely low, and everyone should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

According to CDPH, most people infected with SLEV don’t have symptoms, but in rare cases, SLEV can cause swelling or inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and lead to death. Older adults are the most likely to get very sick if they are infected.

The symptoms and transmission of SLEV are similar to the West Nile Virus, but officials say SLEV is less common in California than West Nile Virs. Mosquitos become infected with SLEV after biting a bird that is carrying the virus and SLEV is not spread person to person.

Officials recommend to practice the “Three D’s” to prevent mosquito bites:

DEET – Apply insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or Insect Repellent 3535 (IR3535) according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting. Insect repellents should be used according to the label instructions for children.

DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk; therefore, individuals should wear protective clothing when they are out during these hours. In addition, residents should strongly consider replacing door and window screens that have holes or that do not close properly.

DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Residents should remove all sources of standing water near their homes by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers.

Health officials encourage the community to report any swimming pool that is not being properly maintained. They can contact the Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) at (559) 584-3326 or via their website kingsmosquito.net.