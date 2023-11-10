FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This same time every year, Fort Washington Country Club hosts an event like no other, the annual Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament.

Its goal is to honor the lives and sacrifice of the eight young men from Clovis’ Buchanan High School who were killed in action in either Iraq or Afghanistan.

The event on Friday started with the National Anthem, then the reading of the names of the Buchanan Eight.

It was followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps before golfers teed off in their honor and to raise money for the VA Hospital in Fresno.

Terry Baro, the mother of Jeremiah Baro, who died in Iraq in 2004 alongside fellow Marine, best friend, and Buchanan classmate Jared Hubbard, said it’s a blessing to see how the tournament has grown.

“I still run into people today that knew my son, that I didn’t know, or he had an impact on their lives and they come up and tell me about it. It just makes his memory more special, and it gives me more meaning and hope in today,” said Baro.

Baro says 19 years later, they’ve done a lot of good in memory of her son and the Buchanan Eight.

Good work they plan to continue in their honor.

“On days like this you really see the best of everybody come out and it just really brings a lot of joy to me and I know to everyone else who participates in this, to see that we’re not forgetting, that we know the needs are there, and that we are willing to do something,” she said.

And the money earned goes to more than just medical supplies.

“They help programs such as our adaptive sports program, physical therapy, our homeless veteran programs, suicide prevention, mental health, and recreation therapy. It’s truly amazing and generous,” said Mary Golden with VA Central California.

To donate, click here.