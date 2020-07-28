High Speed Rail Regional Director leaves for a job at Caltrans

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley Regional Director of California’s High-Speed Rail Authority is taking on a new role at Caltrans.

Diana Gomez was formerly responsible for ensuring California’s high-speed rail project in the Central Valley continued forward on the planned schedule and budget, according to a statement released by the Department of Transportation.

Diana Gomez spent nearly 25 years with Caltrans before transitioning to the high-speed rail project, and we are very happy to see her continue her career as the newest Caltrans District 6 director. Ms. Gomez has played an important role in getting this project to construction and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the District 6 region. California High-Speed Rail Authority

At Caltrans, Gomez will take up the position of District 6 Director. She will be responsible for the state highway system in Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare, and Kern Counties.

The position of Regional Director is appointed by Gov. Newsom. Garth Fernandez will serve as the interim Central Regional Director until a permanent replacement for Gomez is selected.

