How you can trash your live Christmas tree

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the festive season draws to a close, those with a real Christmas tree may be eagerly looking for somewhere to trash it before all the needles have fallen to the floor.

YourCentralValley.com reached out to officials with all the major cities in the Central Valley to find out when, where, and how you can dispose of your real Christmas tree. In all cases, the decorations should be removed from the tree first.

Merced

Merced residents can dispose of their live Christmas trees in their green waste containers, so long as it is unflocked. A flocked tree (one with white fibers stuck to it to make it look snow-covered) should be disposed of in the grey waste container. Larger trees will need to be cut to fit in the container.

City officials say residents can also drop off live Christmas trees at the city’s bulky item drop-off site.

Madera

In Madera, live Christmas trees can be picked up on the regular garbage day from Jan. 3 until Jan. 7. Trees with flocking will not be accepted. The tree should either be placed inside the green waste container – or next to the waste container with nothing covering it. Any trees over six feet tall must be cut in half.

Anyone who misses the curbside pickup between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 should cut the live Christmas tree into smaller pieces and put it in the green waste container.

Fresno

Fresno residents can place their live Christmas trees in the green waste container, so long as it is cut into three-foot lengths and the lid on the cart can close.

Clovis

In Clovis, live trees will be collected for disposal during the two weeks following Christmas. If they can be chopped into smaller pieces then they should be cut up and placed in the green waste container. If not, they should be placed at the curb.

Hanford

In Hanford, residents can place their live trees in their green waste bin, so long as it is cut into small enough pieces to allow the lid to be completely closed.

Alternatively, Hanford residents can drop off live Christmas trees at the city’s Public Works Corporation Yard at 900 S. 10th Avenue.

Lemoore

Lemoore residents can drop off their live Christmas trees at a recycle location at Fox and F streets until Jan. 20.

Live trees could also be cut into smaller pieces and placed in the green waste can.

Tulare

Tulare city residents can recycle their live Christmas trees until Jan. 14 at one of five locations:

City Alley Intersection at North M St. and North Oaks

Senior Center at 201 N. F Street

City of Tulare Corporation Yard at 3981 S. K Street

Palace Laundromat at 197 S. West Street.

Tulare Veteran’s Memorial Building at 1771 East Tulare Avenue

Alternatively, live Christmas trees can be chopped up and placed in the green waste can.

Visalia

Until Jan. 5, Visalia residents can recycle their live Christmas tree at one of the following locations: