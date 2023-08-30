FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As overdose rates continue to rise across the country, a Fresno-based organization is taking the time to bring the community together on Thursday to promote International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

On August 31, the Zachary Horton Foundation will be hosting a gathering from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mug Community Coffee Shop to remember those who have been lost to an overdose and to support those left behind.

Officials state due to the introduction of Fentanyl into the streets has dramatically increased overdose rates, California overdose rates have increased by 121% in the last three years.

Those in attendance will be among the first to join this global movement to recognize IOAD as a day to promote awareness, understanding, and compassion. Free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips will be available.

The internationally observed day is intended to help create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those lost to overdose, and provide support to loved ones left behind.

“By coming together to remember those lost to overdose, we stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community,” said Lynn Horton, co-founder of the Zachary Horton Foundation.

The Zachary Horton Foundation was founded in Fresno by two parents who lost their only son, Zachary Horton, in 2020 to an accidental overdose. Anyone seeking local resources, wants to donate, or is interested in learning more can visit their website.

Anyone seeking a full list of International Overdose Awareness Day 2023 events planned around the world can find them on their official website.