FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Maya Cinemas in Fresno is paying it forward this holiday season by giving moviegoers two free movie passes.

Organizers say beginning on Nov. 22 through Dec. 23, movie-goers can make a donation at any Maya Cinema and receive 2 free movie passes valid from Jan. 1, 2024, until April 30, 2024, for every $10 they donate. Donations can be made through the Maya Cinemas’ Maya Community Foundation.

You can make your donation at the Maya Cinemas, Fresno location at 3090 East Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno.

For more information about how you can donate and receive free movie tickets click here.