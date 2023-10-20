FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Cultiva La Salud, in partnership with Fresno Metro Ministry, says they will hold the Fresno Food Academy community design workshop.

Organizers say this is to outline a complete strategy plan for what the community needs and wants in a local food entrepreneurship program that will help existing and aspiring food entrepreneurs succeed.

Partner organizations and attendees will engage over the course of hours to outline a complete strategy plan and business support systems for a proposed local food entrepreneurship program.

This workshop is free on October 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Parc Grove Commons at 2674 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703.