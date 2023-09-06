FRESNO, Calif (KGPE/KSEE) – Applications for performers are open for Fresno’s Rogue Festival, which will return in March 2024, officials announced Wednesday.

The Rogue Festival uncensored arts festival will return from March 1 through March 10, 2024.

Officials say this year’s festival brings over 100 separate performances of theater, music dance, comedy, spoken word, and magic within Fresno’s Tower Distribution.

According to officials, this festival is a noncurated festival which means that Rogue Festival staff do not select which applications are accepted. Applicants will be chosen through a random lottery, which will be broadcast on Facebook live on October 21 by the Rogue Festival staff.

Applications for the 23rd annual Rogue Festival will be open from September 16 till October 20. Applications will be available at the Fresno Rogue website. The application fee is $40. Performances are divided by Main Stage, Cabaret, and Gallery as each stage varies by different acts.

In addition, the Rogue Festival states they place no restrictions on content and 100% of all ticket sales go directly to the performers.

For more information or questions about the Festival, please contact co-producer Jaguar Bennett at roguefestival.jaguar@gmail.com or by calling 559-258-1634.