FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno will host its first annual Make Music Day on Wednesday, where there will be free performances, workshops, and demonstrations throughout Fresno.

Make Music Fresno officials encourage musicians of all genres and skill levels to get outside and celebrate the longest day of the year by making music.

In addition to free performances, Make Music Fresno says there will be opportunities for hands-on experiences with ukeleles, steel drums, and harmonicas.

Harmonicas will be free to participants while supplies last.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include venue locations such as River Park Shopping Center, Betty Rodriguez Library, and Campus Pointe as well as parks and restaurants city-wide.

To find performances, Make Music Day encourages the public to go to their website and find them under “listings”, or if you want to register to perform for free, you can do so by selecting “participate.”

For more information, they encourage you to email them at fresno@makemusicday.org.

Make Music Day is an international musical celebration that began more than 40 years ago in France, and its purpose was to celebrate the summer solstice by encouraging musicians of all genres and skill levels to perform free concerts for their communities.