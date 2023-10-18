FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Glass artist Cory Ballis comes from a family full of artistic talent, but it wasn’t until he started college that he found what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“I’ve always been an artist growing up, I’ve always done different art mediums, but when I was in college going to Fresno State I needed an art elective and I took glass blowing and I fell in love with it the first day,” said Ballis.

After graduating he got a job working for another artist before eventually deciding to go off on his own and open his own studio.

In 2014 Cory opened Ballis Glass Studio, and in 2017 he moved from his downtown location to a much larger space now located near the Fresno International Airport.

“I just feel lucky that I get to work with glass every day and that this is my full-time job I guess you can say,” said Ballis.

Inside the studio, you’ll find his gallery where he sells his hand-blown glass art offering everything from drinking glasses to bowls, vases, and seasonal items.

And on each glass, he leaves his own special trademark.

“My design for my drinkware I call it a cyclone, it’s inspired by satellite images of hurricanes, it’s a little swirl that’s in the color of the glass that’s pretty specific to my thing,” said Ballis.

Ballis Glass also offers classes ranging from $45 to $100 dollars where you and your family can come and give glass blowing a try.

All materials are provided and you get to pick your colors, and design, this month each class is making glass pumpkins.

“Throughout the entire process I’m just making sure they don’t grab anything that’s hot, keep them nice and safe, and they get to choose their own colors and design, and then we just start from there and start having fun,” said Ballis.

Coming up on October 21st and 22nd is the Great Ballis Glass Pumpkin Patch featuring local vendors selling homemade art, honey, jam, jewelry, and of course glass pumpkins.

There will also be live entertainment, food, and a glass-blowing demonstration.

To find out about other classes and events you can visit the Ballis Glass website.