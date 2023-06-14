PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia National Forest officials are asking for the public’s opinion on the 2021 French Fire footprint in the Kern River Ranger District.

Rangers are beginning the public scoping on the proposed 3,148 acres of National Forest System lands in the Greenhorn Mountains, surrounding the community of Alta Sierra.

Forest officials say the goal is to restore the burned area to desired conditions which mean removing hazardous threats, clearing roadways and trails, and improving the area for the future.

According to Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson, there is an urgent need to address several impacts because of the 2021 French Fire.

“Hazard tree reduction is necessary due to the threat to public safety. As these trees decay, they also become a continuous source of fuel loading and increase risk of future high-severity wildfire,” Benson explained.

Anyone interested in a detailed description of the project can visit their website.

Forest officials are asking for the public’s comments to aid in identifying issues, focusing the Proposed Action analysis, and generating additional action alternatives if needed. Written comments can be sent to Keith Stone at 11380 Kernville Road, Kernville, CA 93238, or by email to keith.stone@usda.gov with the subject line, “FRENCH FIRE RESTORATION.”

Rangers prefer to have comments sent by July 10, 2023, as decisions for the project will be made in the summer of 2024.