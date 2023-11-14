PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE) – The Cat House on the Kings is California’s largest no-cage, no-kill, lifetime cat sanctuary and adoption center. This holiday season one way people can help out the center is by purchasing some of their merchandise.

Via their website, residents can see and purchase their 2024 calendar featuring some of their cats that are waiting for their forever home, along with other merchandise that helps and supports their rescue work.

This reminder comes as the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving holiday is known as “Giving Tuesday”, a day that was created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good.

For more information about their merchandise as well as adopting a cat, visit their website cathouseonthekings.com