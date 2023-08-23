FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Meetings open to the public are set to be held in an effort to gather public opinion regarding a remodel of Tower District.

The City of Fresno Long Range Planning Division announced they are preparing for its second community workshop on Saturday for the Tower District Specific Plan Update.

The workshop is said to focus on community feedback for redevelopment ideas, transportation options, open space, and more. The following seven areas will be the focus: Olive, Van Ness Village, Belmont Corridor, Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood, Wishon and Maroa, Shields Corridor, and the Tower Entertainment District.

The Saturday workshop will be held at the Fresno City College Cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Spanish translation services, kids’ activities, and food provided.

Along with this workshop, officials say monthly committee meetings will be held in the Tower Theater Lounge to discuss planning topics and are open to the public.

At the end of these discussions, city staff says they will work with the consultants to incorporate committee and public input into an updated Tower District Specific Plan.

Officials say the draft is expected to be released early next year and will undergo another public comment period. The plan is anticipated to be finalized by the end of 2024 and go through the legislative process to be presented to the City Council for adoption.