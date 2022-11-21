FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 14th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive is taking place on Tuesday at the KSEE24 studios.

KSEE24 and our partners will be collecting turkeys or monetary donations for Central Valley families in need – and your help is needed to make sure the event is a success.

If you would like to drop off a donation, the Turkey Drive will take place on Nov. 22 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the KSEE24 parking lot located at 5035 East McKinley Avenue. You can also give by texting “Turkey” to 366283.

The goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys and $75,000 to support families in the greatest of need this holiday season. Turkeys and holiday meal boxes will be distributed on Nov. 2 at Catholic Charities, at 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno.