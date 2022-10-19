FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A magical Fresno staple needs help from the community to keep reviving the love of storybooks for generations to come.

The 5th annual Happily Ever After fundraising event will kick off at Storyland on Friday, October 21. The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Storyland, an amusement center in Roeding Park, first opened its doors in 1972.

The amusement center features displays of the “Three Little Pigs,” a castle, queens, cottages, a pirate ship, and more.

In September 2015, Storyland was shut down as funds to make needed improvements to the park ran low.

After an overwhelming show of support from the community, Storyland was able to open its doors once again.

The fundraiser will have a no-host bar sponsored by Full Circle Brewing Company, live music, desserts, and a raffle.

The money raised during the event will go toward improvements for Storyland and keeping the gates open for families of all incomes.

Tickets for the fundraising event cost $50 and can be bought on Storyland’s website.