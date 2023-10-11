HANDFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a plethora of cold beer and live music this weekend? The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its sixth Annual “Oktoberfest” Craft Beer Festival at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday.

Beginning at 5 p.m., over 20 craft breweries from all over the valley will be providing unlimited beer tastings and another beer truck selling commercial beer products. Food will also be provided by various vendors such as Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailita, and funnel cakes.

As attendees satisfy every taste bud with the festival’s extensive list of breweries and vendors, they can also enjoy live music performances by In Kahootz and DJ “The Marshall.”

The Hanford Police K9 Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to assist in purchasing law enforcement canines. Police canines help officers track suspects, apprehend offenders, detect illegal narcotics, and are a great resource for community events.

Anyone 12 and over can purchase a ticket for $45 at Main Street Hanford’s website or in person at the City of Hanford Police Department. People are encouraged to get their tickets beforehand as the event sold out for the past two years in a row.

The event allows the public to indulge in craft beer and food while benefitting the Hanford Police K9 Foundation.