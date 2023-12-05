FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Would you like to give back? The Marjaree Mason Center’s Tree of Hope Program is asking for the public’s help to grant holiday wishes for those affected by domestic violence.

The non-profit states that families fleeing domestic violence often face financial insecurity, making the holiday season especially difficult. Officials say parents can often feel scared and alone and kids do not always understand why they are not home.

That uncertainty is why the Marjaree Mason Center has set up the “Trees of Hope” program, to gather wishes from those receiving their services to post on a public registry that can be found on the Marjaree Mason Center’s MyRegistry page.

Those choosing to fulfill a wish can do so two ways:

Ship or mail the gift directly to the Marjaree Mason Center at 1600 M Street, Fresno CA 93721 Drop off the gift in person unwrapped at the Marjaree Mason Center’s future home at 255 W Bullard Avenue, Fresno CA 93704 on Dec, 14, 15, and 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This holiday season, center staff say they are serving nearly 600 adults and children through emergency and transitional housing services, counseling and/or group support, children’s programs, legal advocacy, family stabilization programs, and life transition programs – not including new clients who will be seeking assistance during December.