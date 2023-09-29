FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Announced on Friday, select Save Mart and Foodmax locations are offering discounted tickets to the Big Fresno Fair.

Discounted tickets include:

General Admission: $10

Military, Senior, child: $6

Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband Voucher: $33

The discounted tickets are a few dollars cheaper than the price of tickets at the gates to the Big Fresno Fair.

The Big Fresno Fair will run from October 4th to October 15th. Fair organizers say this event draws up to 600,000 people, and features live music, exhibits, carnival rides, horse racing and great fair food.

For more information about discounted tickets available or about the fair visit the Big Fresno Fair’s website.