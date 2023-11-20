FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The holidays are here and so are Frosty’s at Wendy’s!

The fast food restaurant chain, Wendy’s, is selling $3 frosty key tags which allow you to have a free Jr. Frosty – starting Nov. 20, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2024. Physical Key Tags can be purchased or a digital key tag can be purchased through the Wendy’s app.

Organizers say ninety percent of every $3 frosty tag sold from Nov. 20 2023 to Feb. 14 2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

To find a participating location near you or for more information about the Wendy’s Jr. Frosty Key Tags click here.