FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Day 7 of the Big Fresno Fair, and ticket entry just got cheaper as there will be a $2 entry fee for one day only.

Organizers are calling it a “Fans and Followers” happy hour entry day. They are doing a discount ticket special where all you have to do is follow the Big Fresno Fair on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram to get into the fair for just $2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There is a special barcode posted on their social media you must show in order to get in the gate only during that time frame and pay $2.

The Big Fresno Fair’s hours on Tuesday are 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For information visit the Big Fresno Fair’s website.